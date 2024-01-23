KCR family must compensate for Kaleshwaram loss: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: State Road Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy has urged citizens to hold former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his son KT Rama Rao (KTR) responsible for the damages incurred in the Kaleshwaram project. Reddy made this call during the Praja Vani programme held at the Collectorate in Nalgonda on Monday.

Accompanied by Collector Hari Chandana Dasari and additional collectors, Reddy addressed various issues raised by the public and promptly resolved some on the spot. In a media interaction later, he expressed concern about the structural integrity of the Kaleshwaram project, attributing its issues to subpar construction. Reddy alleged losses in the range of lakhs of crores.

Moreover, the Minister shed light on the electricity department’s debt, blaming corruption under officer Prabhakar Rao. However, he claimed the appointment of IAS officer Rizvi is steering the department toward recovery. Addressing concerns over free electricity, he Minister assured the public that the promised 200 units would be implemented at an appropriate time. He discredited opposition claims, urging people not to doubt the commitment to this election promise.

Allegations of financial misconduct extended to the Yadadri Power Plant and Mission Bhagirath, with Reddy vowing investigations and warning of legal consequences for the guilty. He pledged to complete the SLBC Tunnel and Brahmanavellemla project within three years to address long-standing drinking water issues.

Furthermore, the Minister announced a sanctioned amount of Rs 500 crore for the AMRP main canal and distributary lining, with the potential to irrigate 4 lakh acres upon completion. He expressed confidence in the government’s ability to transform the region and alleviate the grievances of the people.