KCR floating new party to loot the country: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Saturday alleged that KCR has come up with the idea of forming a new political party on the national level only to divert the attention of the people of the State from glaring public problems.

Kishan Reddy said any political leader can form a political party in a democracy. He, however, said those who float the new political party should act in a democratic manner.

Speaking to media persons along with State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kishan Reddty mocked that KCR was planning to float the new political party as there are several politicians in the CM's family. He also added that KCR's family is now planning to loot the country as they find the State inadequate to loot. He also said the people in the country would decide as to whom they would vote when elections are held.

Bandi Sanjay said CM KCR was doing time pass politics in the State. He demanded that the Chief Minister reveal about his services to the State before forming his national party. He also dared the CM if he was ready to hold a public debate on the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR? He also alleged that KCR had cheated the people of the State by making false promises to them and added that the CM was now getting ready to cheat the people of the country. He said family-based political parties and corruption were coming to an end in the country.