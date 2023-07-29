KCR Gets Poll Ready! Sops for votes may top Cabinet agenda

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet scheduled to meet on Monday is likely to bring some good news to government and TSRTC employees.

It is learnt that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would discuss certain mega poll sops such as a hike in salaries of the TSRTC employees, constitution of the second PRC (Pay Revision Commission) for the government employees, financial benefits for more communities, relief package to the farmers who were affected during the recent heavy rains, etc.

Sources said the agenda would consist of at least 50 subjects mostly related to the welfare of various communities and the development of some sectors mainly handlooms, agriculture, rural and urban development and women welfare.

The Cabinet will discuss the losses that occurred due to heavy rains and the impact on the farming sector, measures needed to help the farming community, some policy decisions that need to be taken up to implement new agricultural practices in tune with the changing weather conditions.

Sources said that a key decision on extending some more benefits to the farmers will be taken by the Cabinet. The CM has already planned to provide fertilizers free of cost and a decision towards this end is likely to be taken by the Cabinet.

The employees’ unions have been demanding for new pay scales. The government would take a final call on the PRC and announce some benefits to the employees of RTC in the form of an increase in their salaries.

Official sources said that the Cabinet will review the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to most backward communities and minorities. It will examine the steps that needed to be taken to ensure that the benefits reach the targeted groups at a fast pace.

Other issues that may figure during the Cabinet meeting are pending projects, release of funds for the ongoing irrigation schemes and approval of new irrigation schemes in some districts.