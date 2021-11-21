KCR government deliberately neglecting appointments to minority bodies

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Saturday demanded that the Telangana government immediately fill the vacant posts in all the institutions dealing with the welfare of minorities. Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities department chairman Sameer Waliullah pointed out that all the institutions handling minorities' welfare were headless for a long time. "There are no members and chairman for Telangana Minorities Finance Commission, Haj Committee, Urdu Academy and even the Telangana Minority Commission.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has kept these posts vacant to bring their activities to a standstill. Although these posts are vacant for a long time, he took no measures to fill them. This negligent attitude shows his lack of seriousness towards the welfare of minorities in Telangana," he said in a media statement on Saturday.

Sameer Waliullah pointed out CM KCR had given an assurance in the last session of the Legislative Assembly that all the vacancies would be filled after Dasara festival. However, nothing has been done to honour the promise, he noted. He said that the Haj 2022 season has already began and the entire operations were being handled in the absence of a full-fledged Haj Committee.

He said that the previous Congress governments used to allocate sufficient funds and all Haj-related operations used to be handled under the supervision of a Haj Committee to maintain transparency. However, under the TRS regime, there is neither accountability nor transparency in managing Haj affairs, he alleged. Similarly, Sameer Waliullah said that the non-appointment of a Chairman and members for Minorities Finance Corporation and Urdu Academy have reduced both the important bodies to letter-head organisations.

Sameer Waliullah said that the Minorities Commission plays an important role in addressing the grievances of people belonging to minority communities. However, by not appointing the Minorities Commission, the TRS government is depriving the minorities of their basic right to seek redressal of their grievances. The Congress leader also pointed out that the term of the Wakf Board would end in February 2022 and immediate measures need to be taken for the election of a new Board. He alleged that by delaying the process of elections, TRS government is apparently planning to hand over the Wakf Board to a Special Officer.

The Congress leader criticised that CM KCR, who cheated Muslims on the promise of 12% Muslim reservation, did not nominate a single Muslim as TRS candidate for 18 MLC seats, which are going for polls in near future. 'On one side, he is dismantling the entire structure associated the minorities' welfare. On the other side, he is systematically erasing the presence of Muslims from the law-making bodies and other institutions," he said adding that the Congress party would soon expose the nexus between KCR and RSS-BJP.

He warned that the Congress party would launch massive agitation if the State government further delays the appointment of members and Chairman for the minority institutions.