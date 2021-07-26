KCR government too snooping on Opposition, journos: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar: Former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly alleged that phones of the Ministers' were being tapped in Telangana. Speaking at a press conference in Huzurnagar on Sunday, he alleged that the phones of opposition leaders, journalists and activists in Telangana were being tapped.

He alleged that the Ministers in Telangana are victims in government play. He said the Telangana government had bought software like Pegasus from Israel and sold it to other governments. KCR deputed retired officers, as the head of the Intelligence IG and Task Force and was keeping close eye on the media and opposition parties' leaders in the State.

Uttam warned to take action against such illegal officers once congress comes to power in 2023. He also demanded an apology from CM KCR over the tapping of the phone calls.

Uttam Kumar said, KCR has written a political script to deceive the Dalits once again in the name of Dalit Bandhu in Telangana and declared Dalit Bandhu keeping in view the Huzurabad by-election.

He criticized the CM for cheating Dalits earlier also, as he has failed to give them 3 acres of land and double bedroom houses and making a dalith the first CM of Telangana. He demanded the government to provide a list of Dalit beneficiaries under various schemes in the State.

He questioned the share of SC people's representatives in State cabinet and added that not even a single Dalit people's representative got plane in the cabinet.

Just like the SC, ST sub-plan funds were being diverted and the previously announced schemes that never stated Dalit Bandhu is also a lie, people are again going to cheated upon by the TRS, Uttam Stated.