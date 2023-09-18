KCR govt paving way for Bangaru Telangana

Bhongir/Surypaet/Nalgonda: The state has made a remarkable progress in a very short time, with the spirit of Telangana Armed Struggle, under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, Government Whip Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy. She noted that Telangana became the leader in all fields in the country, and asked the partymen to work together with enthusiasm and realise the dream of golden Telangana. She attended as the chief guest at the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations held at the Collectorate on Sunday and unfurled the national flag.

She said that the erstwhile Nalgonda district played a vital role in the people’s struggles. Ravi Narayana Reddy, Bheem Reddy Narsimha Reddy, Bommagani Dharmabhiksam, Arutla Ramachandra Reddy, Arutla Kamaladevi, Katkuri Ramachandra Reddy and many other martyrs influenced the freedom struggle in Telangana. She recalled that the song ‘Bandenaka Bandi Katti Padaharu Bandlu Katti.. Ae Bandla Potavu Koduko.. Naijam Sarkarodo’ written by Bandi Yadagiri has a special place in the armed struggle. She stressed that with the immortality of Doddi Komuraiya, the armed struggle of Telangana gained momentum and finally liberation from the Nizam was achieved.

Sunitha said the second phase of Telangana movement began under the leadership of KCR. Telangana now has the credit of giving high priority to the welfare sector. The aim is to provide welfare benefits to all the deserving ones.

ZP Chairman Eliminati Sandeep Reddy, MLA Payla Shekhar Reddy, Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, DCP Rajesh Chandra, and others were present. Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy hoisted national flags to mark Telangana National Integration Day celebrations in Suryapet and Nalgonda respectively.