KCR govt’s abysmal failure cannot be a model: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday ridiculed that the ‘abysmally failure’ of the KCR government was being projected on an international platform as a model.



Taking strong exception to the fact that K Kavitha of the BRS has left for London to talk about the Telangana model of development, Chugh said that instead of the BRS leader, Oxford University should have invited a leader of the opposition to talk about the Telangana State of affairs.

He said the Telangana model of governance has only brought Telangana to the brink of doom and it can never be an example for any kind of case study. At the most, it can be a study of how not to govern.

Tarun Chugh wondered what is that Kavitha is going to talk about. Which model of governance? Will she speak about how two governments connive to formulate a fraudulent liquor policy to amass wealth? Will she talk about how TSPSC betrayed the unemployed youth by sheer negligence? Will she talk about how to run government schools without teachers? Will she talk, in the world's best university, how the state universities were destroyed under KCR?

Chugh hoped that K Kavitha would talk about nepotism and corruption under the K Chandrashekar Rao’s government and also, share with the world how the State has become one of the laggards in terms of development and progress.

The KCR government has only promoted family business. He has created a big divide in society. It needs to be addressed urgently.