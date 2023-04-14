KCR had no right to unveil Ambedkar statue: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay said that it was due to the BJP's struggle and pressure that the state government has accelerated the construction of the Ambedkar statue and prepared for the inauguration ceremony.

Dr. Ambedkar's idol construction work was neglected, he alleged. He claimed that the state government speeded up the works because of the pressure from BJP. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who went to inspect the construction works of the new secretariat many times, asked why not he inspected the construction works of the Ambedkar Statue even once, he asked.

Bandi Sanjay said that KCR had no right to unveil Ambedkar's statue. He said that KCR was the person who insulted Dalit community at every step. Sanjay said that KCR should apologize to the Dalit community for not attending any Birth and Death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar so far. He also demanded an apology from KCR for not fulfilling his promise of making the Dalit a chief minister of the Telangana state.