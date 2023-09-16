KCR held Modi responsible for delay in Krishna water sharing between AP & Telangana

BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao raised the long pending river Krishna water sharing between Telagnana and Andhra Pradesh. He accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting to resolve water sharing between the two states for the last 10 years.

“ We do not want to use Andhra Pradesh's share in the river Krishna . We want our own share from the river for taking up the projects and meet the drinking and irrigation requirement in Telangana ”, the Chief Minister said came down heavily on Congress , BJP and also TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu over the delay of the completion of many projects in the Telangana region in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. KCR held the three parties responsible for the backwardness of the Palamuru district for decades until the formation of Telangana State.

The CM came down heavily on the opposition parties for creating hurdles in the completion of the Palamuru Lift Irrigation scheme by lodging complaints before the Courts against the project. KCR appealed to people to question the opposition leaders and warned them not to get carried away by their tall promises during the election season.

The Telangana BJP leaders were shameless and below the standard, the Chief Minister said they never questioned the centre about the delay in the water sharing and instead targeted the Telangana government. The Government withdrew the petition in the Supreme court on the advice of the centre. The Union government was indifferent towards addressing the water sharing issue.