 KCR inaugurates Kaloji University and lays foundation stone for hospital construction in Warangal

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as part of the district's tour has visited Warangal today. He was welcomed by the party MLAs, leaders, and officials at Arts and Science College in Hanamkonda. The chief minister has paid tributes to Professor Jaya Shankar the Man who is behind the idea of a separate Telangana movement. Minister Errabelli Dayakar and MLAs accompanied him throughout the program.

Later, the chief minister has inaugurated the Kaloni Health University building, which is five-story building constructed with Rs. 25 crores. KCR as always known has inaugurated the Kaloji statue on the premises of the university. The CM will have held the bhumi pooja for the construction not super specialty hospital in the lands of Warangal central Jail lands and laid the foundation stone for the hospital in the auspices of several priests. The super-specialty hospital will be constructed on 59 acres of land with thirty stores including a helipad on the last floor for air ambulance.

Later, the chief minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the new collectorate building and head to Kadiyam Srihari house to have lunch and leave the district to Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to review the construction of the temple.

However, on the other hand, the police have set up tight security over KCR's tour and held bind overs. Moreover, the opposition leaders, Rao Padma from BJP and Nayini Rajender of Congress were house arrested.