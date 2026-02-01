KCR Interrogated in Phone Tapping Case at Nandini Nagar

The questioning of BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has commenced in connection with the phone tapping case. Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials are interrogating him at his residence in Nandini Nagar, Hyderabad. The proceedings are taking place on the residence’s second floor, with video recordings being made of the interrogation.

KCR is being questioned by SB Joint CP Vijay Kumar, Maheshwaram DCP Narayana Reddy, Additional DCP KS Rao, ACP Venkatagiri, Greyhounds SP Ravinder Reddy, and ACP Sridhar. His lawyer, Ramchander Rao, has requested that his client’s legal representative, Santosh Rao, be present during the interrogation.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) is also present at the residence during the questioning. A four-tier security cordon has been established around the property, with five DCPs deployed for security. Authorities have taken control of the area surrounding Nandini Nagar, restricting access from the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital side.

This development has become a major talking point in Telangana politics, with widespread discussions over the ongoing investigation.