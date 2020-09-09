KCR introduces historical New Revenue Bill in Telangana Assembly

Aiming to streamline the entire land related ownership, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday introduced new Revenue Bill calling it as Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Pass Books Bill 2020.

The new Revenue Bill was introduced to addres the land related disputes on a permanent basis.

KCR said that the government was working out to finalise the modalities in the new act for the last three years and also reminded that the government has already initiated purification of land records. "The considerations in the new revenue bill are equally applicable to all the people in the state," the CM said.

"Agriculture is in practice for the last 5000-6000 years and since then the land has been recognised as the means of production and its value has been increased. Many reforms have been made during the regime of PV Narasimha Rao, NT Rama Rao, N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy but the issues related to land still exist," KCR said.

The Chief Minister also recalled the attack on the officials of Revenue department.

The abolition of VROs system in the Revenue department is also part of the reforms in the entire Revenue. The objective of the new act is to check corruption and assured the officials of job security. VROs will be absorbed in other departments.