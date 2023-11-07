KCR is a foreseer, says MLA Gandra

Bhupalpally: Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Bhupalpally MLA, who is seeking re-election, said that the BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao already has a plan to reinforce the development of Telangana. Addressing a gathering during his election campaign in Chityal mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday, Reddy heaped praise on KCR, terming him as a foreseer.

Asset creation has been the priority of the KCR Government, Reddy said, referring to the phenomenal growth of the State. “Creating assets and distributing it to the people is the sole agenda of KCR,” Reddy said.

The BRS Government which gave high priority to agriculture is to increase the financial assistance from 10,000 per acre per annum to Rs 16,000 gradually to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu, he said. The new KCR Bima Scheme is expected to benefit 93 lakh families who hold white ration cards. This apart, KCR has plans to provide fine rice to every household with a ration card by next year, Reddy said. The BRS Government will also increase pension for persons with disabilities to Rs 6,016 in a phased manner in the next five years. The BRS will provide a gas cylinder for Rs 400 to deserving poor women, he added.

Elsewhere campaigning for her husband Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, the BRS Bhupalpally district president and Warangal Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothy appealed to the people not believe in the Opposition parties’ promises and vote for the BRS which showed its workmanship in the last 10 years.