KCR is working for welfare of Dalits, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday stated that Dalit Bandhu is not a financial aid but the pilot project implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the upliftment of the Dalits. Addressing the media at Koti DME Office, Harish Rao said that CM KCR is doing all that can uplift the lives of the Dalits in the State. He said that the government has allotted reservations for Dalits in hospitals, medical shops, wine shops, etc for their welfare. He informed that sanitation charges have been hiked in the hospitals. He said that the decision was taken for the welfare of the people.



Earlier in the day, Harish Rao slammed the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet over BJP and TRS stand on the paddy procurement issue.



In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi stated that both BJP and TRS are playing a blame game over the purchase of paddy from the farmers. He also stated that the TRS and BJP are ignorant of the plights of the farmers and are busy doing politics over the issue. He assured that the Congress party will fight on behalf of the farmers until the BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State purchase the paddy from the farmers.



Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Harish Rao tweeted asking Congress to stop the drama of showering love and fake tears on behalf of the farmers. He said that if Congress was so concerned about the farmers, the party MPs would have joined the TRS MPs at the parliament to protest against the Centre on the same issue.



He suggested Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party work on mounting pressure on the Central government's anti-people policies.