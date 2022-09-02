KCR kept his promise: Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: The State government extended Aasara pensions to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the State on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee celebration of India's Independence, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

He along with the Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani distributed the proceeding copies and identity cards to the new beneficiaries of the Aasara pensions here on Friday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who vowed to provide pensions to the aged above 57 years kept his promise. Since the formation of the separate State, KCR has been striving hard for the welfare of the poor, besides ensuring the development of the State," Vinay said.

Telangana has become a beacon for many other States in the country. The people in other States have been demanding their governments to implement welfare plans as in Telangana. It indicates the kind of administration provided by the TRS government, he said.

Referring to the welfare schemes extended to the farmers such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour free power supply, Vinay said that KCR made farming a festival in Telangana. "Earlier, it took a lot of time to get a cc road worth Rs 5 lakh, but now works worth more than 10 crore are being carried out in each division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC)," Vinay said.

Stating that the government had sanctioned Rs 150 crore, he said that the GWMC was working hard to avoid flooding in the city.

Gundu Sudharani said that the government had sanctioned Aasara pensions to 14,186 new beneficiaries. She said that efforts are on to provide Aasara pensions to all the eligible persons. District libraries chairman Azeez Khan, Corporator Deverakonda Vijayalaxmi, Surender and Kalpalatha super bazaar vice chairman Md Shafi were among others present.