KCR ko bahut gussa kyun aaya?

Hyderabad: "KCR Ko Bahut Gussa Aya," this was the reaction of the party leaders after the press conference by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday. The remark by KCR saying, "Touch me and the state will be on boil," enthused the rank and file which appeared to be little demoralised after the debacle in Huzurabad by-elections.

He was reacting to the public statements by the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay that the BJP would come to power in next assembly elections and they would send him to jail. KCR said all these days he was silent because he felt that he need not react as "dogs bark when an elephant walk". But now when the state BJP was spreading falsehood, trying to create trouble in the State by misleading and misguiding the farmers with an intention to ruin them economically, KCR will not remain a silent spectator, he had said.

He said the BJP at the Centre and in the State is habituated to tell white lies. It had not settled the water dispute even seven years after bifurcation, it has not fulfilled its constitutional obligation of setting up one Navodaya school in each district, it has not sanctioned any new medical colleges, it has not given even a penny for the irrigation projects.

It has failed to set up Tribal University and while it was buying 100% wheat and paddy from Punjab, here it has refused to do so and even doubted the officials claims of area under cultivation in the Telangana. It had not even given Rs 450 crore due to TS under the backward region development funds as per the AP State Re-Organisation Act.

He said the BJP had miserably failed on all fronts. Country's GDP is lower than Pakistan. It had failed to check aggression by China in north east. When farmers sit on protest, cabinet ministers run over their vehicles and kill them. BJP chief ministers ask the party men to attack them. BJP only knows how to rake up passions and resort to cheap politics. These tactics will not be allowed to succeed in Telangana and they will be shown their place, he said.

KCR further said that TRS would support the farmers of North who have been waging a fight for over a year. "You will see what TRS can do. We will show our strength both inside and outside Parliament now," he added.