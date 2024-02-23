KCR, KTR and Harish Rao expresses grief over Lasya Nandita’s death

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi top leaders have expressed grief over sudden death of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a fatal road accident on Friday morning. The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the death of Lasya Nandita and said it is very unfortunate to learn about the incident. He assured that BRS will always be in support of Nandita’s family members.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed grief over incident and said that the party and Telangana lost a youngest politician. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to family members of Nandita.

Former Minister T Harish Rao also expressed shock over passing away of Lasya Nandita.