KCR lied at his party plenary: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Everything that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said in the TRS Plenary was a blatant lie, alleged BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He conducted an election campaign for the party candidate for Huzurabad bye-election, Eatala Rajender in Betigal village in Veenavanka mandal of Huzurabad constituency on Monday.

He said that KCR was unable to face Huzurabad people as he failed to deliver promises made in previous elections and was blaming Electoral Commission of India (ECI) saying that the ECI did not allow him to conduct election meetings in Huzurabad.

Because of the ECI orders, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's meetings were canceled in West Bengal elections and KCR was not an exception. It was the KCR's government that wrote a letter to ECI asking to postpone the by-election because of Covid in Telangana, Sanjay Kumar said. The BJP leader said that KCR was cheating the people in the name of Dalit Bandhu and sought to know what happened to the promise of Dalit CM and Deputy Chief Minister and three acres of land.

The BJP was going to start a war on Dalit Bandhu's implementation from Huzurabad. Sanjay Kumar asked dalits and BCs to unite and defeat the TRS. "Around 1,400 poor youth sacrificed their lives for Telangana cause; what were the sacrifices made by KCR, KTR, Harish Rao, Kavitha, Santosh Rao for Telangana?" he asked.

Rajender was sent out because he stood up for the poor, the BJP leader said, asking voters to elect Rajender in the by-election. All the polls conducted by KCR had confirmed that BJP would win and hence he was bringing bundles of money in containers to distribute Rs 20,000 per vote. But the TRS leaders were cutting Rs 15,000 per vote and giving just Rs 5,000. They were threatening the people to vote for TRS, he alleged.