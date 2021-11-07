KCR likely to summon Huzurabad poll campaigners

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to summon Ministers and leaders, who were part of election campaign in Huzurabad, even as the leaders are waiting to get an appointment to give explanation on what went wrong for the party in the intensely fought bypoll.

The TRS leadership is yet to have a postmortem on the adverse result in which the party had to face in Huzurabad constituency. However, according to sources, the leaders including Ministers, who dedicated their time in the bypoll bound constituency, have prepared a report and waiting for an appointment from the party Chief Chandrashekar Rao. Sources said that the TRS chief would be summoning the in-charges and take feedback from them as to what happened in the constituency.

Party senior leader observed that giving more importance to Eatala Rajender was also one of the reasons for the party debacle. "The resignation of Eatala Rajender should have been rejected and he should have been neglected. After his resignation was accepted, Eatala gained sympathy from the public, which made people vote in his favour," said the TRS leader, who had campaigned for months in Huzurabad. If only party leaders had not attacked him, there would have been no media limelight on him, he noted.

Party leaders said that Ministers and other in-charges camping in Huzurabad for months also had an adverse effect on the prospects of the party. They even felt that party chief KCR not addressing a public meeting in Huzurabad also had a negative effect. The public meeting would have decreased the majority to a big extent, said a Minister. When asked whether there was any effect of Padi Kaushik Reddy's entry into the party, he said that though a large number of votes were polled in favour of party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, he could not win. The Chief Minister has given indication that Kaushik Reddy would soon become MLC, the Minister said.