KCR made all impossible possible: KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that after K Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister of Telangana State, all the impossible works became possible. KCR was the only one in the country, who did justice to the oustees as he is fully aware of their problems. One should also appreciate the sacrifices done by the oustees for the development to take place in the State, he added.

On Monday, KTR has participated in various developmental programmes in Ellanthakunta mandal in the district. He inaugurated paddy purchasing centre at Agriculture market committee and lighting system established with an investment of Rs 1 crore, VO Women Sangh Building constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh with Special Development funds and IKP women community building constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh.

He also inaugurated Tahsildar office at mandal headquarters constructed at cost of Rs 42 lakh from CBF funds and weekend market constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh from village panchayat funds and Rs 10 lakh funds from EGS funds along with newly constructed Rythu Vedika building in Ellanthakunta mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that constructing Kaleswaram project at height of 618 feet to provide water through Kondapochamma to other regions is a history. He said crop production in Rabi season in Telangana State tops in the country. This year around 6,700 paddy purchasing centres were established across the State. Despite serious economic problem due to rapid spread of coronavirus in the State, the government took the decision to purchase paddy for the sake of farmers, he added.

The Minister questioned whether anyone saw a Chief Minister, who can sanction Rs 2,000 and 25 kg of rice for private teachers in the country. It is possible only for the CM KCR, who never goes back in doing things for the welfare of all sections of people in the State, he pointed out. Some of the ABVP workers tried to stop the convoy of KTR, but police interrupted them and cleared the traffic by arresting them.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Aruna, MLA R Bala Kishan, District Collector Krishna Bhaskar, SP Rahul Hegde, Tescob chairman K Ravinder Rao, MLC N Laskhma Rao, Rythu Committee president G Narasaiah, Libraries department Chairman A Shankaraiah and RDO Srinivas were present along with others.