KCR making a mockery of democracy: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: BJP leader and Former Minister Eatala Rajender alleged that the TRS leadership has been making a mockery of democracy by misusing power to win Huzurabad bypoll.

Eatala alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was resorting to petty conspiracies not to see his face in the Assembly and the CM so far spent over Rs 200 crore on buying his own party leaders to ensure that not a single leader supported him.

Addressing the media conference in Huzurabad on Thursday, the Former Minister said Dalit Bandhu scheme was implemented to gain votes of Dalits. If the TRS government cares for Dalits, why can't it implement the scheme across the State? he questioned.

"The State's economy is in turmoil and Rs 4,000 crore fee reimbursement is pending," he said, while asking why Finance Minister T Harish Rao was not paying attention to the issue. The government was yet to give pension to those under 57 years as it promised, Eatala noted.

He alleged that the CM was forced to pay salaries by selling the government lands. There was no money for Aasara pensions and crop loan waiver was postponed. KCR threw the State into a debt trap, he complained.

"TRS government promised to issue job notifications during MLC polls, but not a single notification has been issued so far. The government is focusing only on Huzurabad bypoll. The people of Huzurabad know everything and will give a fitting reply to TRS in the upcoming election," he said.

While Rs 10,000 crore was spent on paddy procurement, the Centre provides Rs 7,000 crore, Eatala said. BJP former MLA M Dharma Rao, leader Tula Uma and others were present.