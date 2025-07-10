KCR mortgaged TG water interests to AP: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao mortgaged the interests of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh when it came to utilising waters from Godavari and Krishna rivers.

“With regard to Krishna water utilization, KCR betrayed Telangana a thousand times more than the injustice done by the rulers in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. The BRS leader should be awarded a punishment of 100 whippings,” the Chief Minister said, adding that BRS leaders were levelling baseless allegations against the Congress to cover up their misdeeds.

Revanth Reddy made these comments after participating in a power-point presentation by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Krishna water and Medigadda project taken up by the previous BRS government and its catastrophic consequences to the state irrigation sector in Praja Bhavan here. He invited KCR to come for a debate in the Assembly on projects and Krishna and Godavari water utilization during 10 years of BRS rule and in the Congress government. The CM said that he along with ministers would even hold a mock assembly at KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse if the BRS leader can’t make it to the Assembly due to poor health.

The Chief Minister further said that the government was ready to seek suggestions on irrigation projects from an experienced leader like KCR for the benefit of the state. “We are also ready to seek opinions from experts and other stakeholders,” the CM said, appealing to KCR to write a letter to the Speaker to convene the Legislative Assembly sessions as the government was ready for a thorough debate. “Let's discuss the decisions taken during the BRS regime and our tenure. As the leader of the House, I promise, without any confusion, it is my responsibility to ensure that no one's dignity is violated in the house during the debate”, he stated.

The government’s main intention is to explain the facts to the people and be ready to fight for the rights of Telangana on water issues, he added.

Further, Revanth Reddy said that it was KCR who reduced allocations from 2 TMC to one TMC per day to Palamuru- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. The CM also questioned the change in the designs of Pranahita-Chevella Lift Irrigation project which led to removal of 4 lakh acres of ayacut in Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts. During the Congress regime, irrigation facilities were provided to 54 lakh acres at the cost of Rs 93,000 per acre while the cost zoomed to Rs 15 lakh per acre during the BRS government, he pointed out.