KCR mulls fielding a BC in Munugodu byelection

Hyderabad: Is the TRS mulling to put up a BC candidate in Munugodu Assembly bypoll? It is learnt that TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is keen on fielding a BC candidate to defeat the BJP and Congress parties, which had announced the names of Reddy candidates.

KCR is learnt to have indicated this during a meeting he had with Nalgonda district party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that a majority of the voters are from backward communities, mainly Gouds, Padmashalis, Mudiraj and Yadavs. KCR wants to project TRS as a pro-BC party, the leaders said.

KCR, it is said, expressed unhappiness over poor performance of the party leaders in countering the BJP campaign and asked them to go aggressive in countering the BJP. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and MLAs from Nalgonda district. Leaders reportedly told KCR that if former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy was selected, it would not be possible for them to get him elected. Sources said that KCR asked the leaders about the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's political activity and the challenges being faced by the TRS and what should be done to see that the pink party wins the seat. The TRS chief told the party leaders that this election cannot be taken lightly as winning the seat will not be a cakewalk for the TRS. They need to work hard to defeat the BJP and Congress candidates.

KCR is said to have told the party leaders that it was not the time to indulge in group politics. He told them that there was a need for all to work hard and strengthen the party before the name of the candidate was announced. He would take a decision only after the survey reports indicate that his strategy was correct and that a BC candidate can win the seat.