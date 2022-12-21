KCR Nutrition Kits to be distributed to pregnant women in 9 districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will begin the distribution of KCR Nutrition Kits to pregnant women in nine districts of the State from Wednesday.

The State government has planned to distribute these kits in nine districts with an expenditure of Rs 50 Crore. Health Minister T Harish Rao would be launching the programme virtually from Kamareddy. The government aims at ensuring that pregnant women has good nutrition during their pregnancy period, which would benefit them during the delivery. Doctors said that these nutrition kits would help in overcoming problems like lack of blood, avoiding malnutrition.

Recently a women IAS officers delegation visited Tamil Nadu and studied the Amma Kit being implemented there. They gave a report to the government stating that this scheme could be implemented in Telangana also. With this the idea of KCR Nutrition kit has come up, said a senior official.

The kit contains five items including two packs of Horlicks Mothers plus, three bottles of iron syrup, 1 kg dates, 500 gm ghee, plastic cup, basket and Alzendazole tablets. According to officials, this kit would cost Rs 2,000 per pregnant woman. As many as 6 lakh deliveries are done in the government hospitals and this year 6.16 lakh pregnant women have enrolled.

According to the officials, the kits would be distributed to 1.25 lakh pregnant women in the nine districts where the percentage of anaemia is more among these pregnant women. Districts in which the kits would be distributed include Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kumuram Bheem, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Vikarabad. The anaemia recorded in these districts were ranging between 72 to 83 per cent.