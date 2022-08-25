KCR pats Dr Pattipaka Mohan on bagging 'Balasahitya Puraskar'

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is delighted on the selection of Dr Pattipaka Mohan for Kendra Sahitya Academy's 'Balasahitya Puraskar' for the year 2022.

KCR said that it is a great moment that the song 'Balala Tatha Bapuji' written by Mohan clinched the award. He said that winning the award by Telangana litterateur for his children's literature on Mahatma Gandhi brought more glory on the occasion of India's Diamond Jubilee.

The CM wished the noted writer DR C Naranaya Reddy's disciple Mohan, who hailed from weavers community from Sircilla, will ascend many heights in the field of literature and bring more laurels to Telangana literature.