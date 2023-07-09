Live
- Affordable oasis amidst rising property prices
- Enduring allure of ceramics in newly constructed flats
- JP Nadda's meeting the 11 state presidents begins in Hyderabad
- A major initiative in harnessing green energy for industry
- KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony
- Vitamin-D good for heart, but more research needed for Indians: Experts
- Two fishermen missing in the Bay of Bengal
- Newly constructed School Wall in Delhi Collapsed
- 50% rebate on traffic penalties re-introduced
- 41% surge in airfares likely to slow down industry's long-term recovery
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to famous singer Saichand. CM KCR attended the Saichand memorial ceremony at GSR Convention Hall in Hastinapuram, Hyderabad, and paid floral tributes. KCR also met the family members.
Ministers Srinivas Goud, Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Niranjan Reddy, Government Whip Balka Suman, MPs, and MLAs participated in this program.
