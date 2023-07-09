  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony

KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to famous singer Saichand.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to famous singer Saichand. CM KCR attended the Saichand memorial ceremony at GSR Convention Hall in Hastinapuram, Hyderabad, and paid floral tributes. KCR also met the family members.

Ministers Srinivas Goud, Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Niranjan Reddy, Government Whip Balka Suman, MPs, and MLAs participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X