KCR pays tribute to singer Saichand at his memorial ceremony

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to famous singer Saichand. CM KCR attended the Saichand memorial ceremony at GSR Convention Hall in Hastinapuram, Hyderabad, and paid floral tributes. KCR also met the family members.

Ministers Srinivas Goud, Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Niranjan Reddy, Government Whip Balka Suman, MPs, and MLAs participated in this program.