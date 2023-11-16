KCR predicts coalition govt at Centre in 2024

Bodhan/ Nizamabad/Yellareddy/ Medak: “Why should people vote for BRS? There are two important reasons for it. One in 2024 there is going to be a coalition government at the Centre consisting of regional parties as no single party will get an absolute majority. Hence if people give absolute majority to BRS, we will be able to play a key role in the formation of the government. Second reason is despite writing 100 letters to PM Modi, not even a single medical college was granted. When Modi ignored Telangana so badly why people should vote for him,” BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked.

Addressing Praja Ashirwada Sabhas in four constituencies, including Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban, Yellareddy and Medak on Wednesday, KCR said, “Today the Congress leaders are saying ‘Nafrat ki dukan… lekin Babri Masjid ki shahadat kiski wajah se huwa, kisne karvaya. Aaj meethi baate kare toh nai chalega. Congress ke raaj me kadam kadam par danga tha. On the other hand, the BJP deprived the people of their rightful share during the last ten years and it believes in dividing people in the name of religion.”

Stating that it was BRS which restored Nizam Sagar to its past glory, KCR said that Nizam Sagar would now have enough water because the government stopped using the water for city needs. He assured to construct IT towers in Waqf lands and other facilities like pensions for new beedi workers.

He asked people to assess what Congress leader Sudarshan Reddy had done for the Bodhan constituency when he was the irrigation minister. He could not even get funds whereas Md Shakeel got Rs 70 crore and got the canals cleaned.

KCR said the biggest risk in voting for Congress would be that they would do away with the Dharani portal and give only three hours power supply for agriculture. “Should people poke their eye with their own fingers,” he asked. “If Dharani is thrown into the Bay of Bengal, the farmers will be thrown into the Arabian Sea,” he warned.

On the contrary, if BRS comes to power Yellareddy along with Kamareddy would be developed as twin constituencies. Referring to Padma Devender Reddy, KCR said she was like his daughter and whatever demands she had for the constituency would be fulfilled.