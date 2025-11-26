KCR provided welfare schemes for every festival: Harish

Siddipet: Former minister and MLA T Harish Rao has criticised the Congress government for ‘neglecting women’s welfare’. He said during former CM KCR’s rule, saree distribution and loan support were done on a large scale, but Revanth Reddy’s government talks a lot but lags in action.

Speaking at interest-free loan distribution programme for Self-Help Groups in Siddipet district on Monday at the collector’s office, attended by collector Haimavathi, SHG representatives and officials in large numbers, Rao launched a sharp criticism at the government. He recalled that during KCR’s government, sarees were distributed to 1.3 crore women aged 18 and above on every Bathukamma festival. But now, the Revanth Reddy government is giving sarees to only 40 lakh women and neglecting the rest, he alleged.

In Siddipet district there are 3.83 lakh women, but sarees were given to only 1.99 lakh, which is unfair, Rao said. He added that the government is giving a saree occasionally in the name of women’s welfare and portraying it as a big achievement, but the promised ₹60,000 under the Mahalakshmi scheme has not been delivered yet. He expressed dissatisfaction that urban areas are not receiving sarees or interest-free loans.

Rao stated that SHGs in total take loans worth more than ₹25,000 crore, but interest-free loans are given for only ₹5,000 crore, which is unjust. He said the government is giving 20 paise while taking away 80 paise. He demanded full interest-free loans for all women’s groups, including Stree Nidhi. He said it is unfortunate that not a single RTC bus has been allotted to women’s groups in the district. He questioned the lack of progress on the promised 1,000 MW solar power projects by the government, claiming not even 1 MW has been set up. He criticised that while KCR offered welfare schemes for festivals, Revanth Reddy is announcing schemes only for election votes.

Later, collector said that festival spirit is possible only because of women. She stated that the government’s development and welfare programmes are being successfully implemented in the district. She said Indiramma sarees have already been successfully distributed; now interest-free loans are being provided. From December 2023 to August 2024, 28.97 lakh interest-free loans were distributed to 15,310 SHGs. From September 2024 to January 2025, ₹15.58 crore will be given to 14,262 SHGs. Sarees under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme were distributed to 1,99,624 rural women.

This year 26,721 ration cards have been issued, benefitting 74,386 members with 446 MT fine rice a month. A total of 12,500 Indiramma houses were sanctioned; 9,090 are under construction. Women unable to build houses are being given ₹1 lakh in loans through SHGs to help them realise their dream of owning a home.

Under the Mahalakshmi gas cylinder scheme, 179,791 beneficiaries received subsidies. Through the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 206,000 beneficiaries receive 200 units of free electricity every month. This year, ₹355 crore was given to 320,379 farmers under the Rythu Bharosa. For the solar power plant at Mohammadpur village in Husnabad mandal, the government deposited ₹30 lakh.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar promised that buses will be leased to RTC through women’s groups in all mandals. He said women should not depend on anyone, should become self-sufficient; the government will support them to grow as entrepreneurs. Training is being provided to enthusiastic women for financial empowerment. Locations for warehouse construction have also been identified.

Siddipet RDO Sadanandam, Additional DRDO, FPO chairman, public representatives and officials attended.