KCR pushed Telangana into debt trap, flays Seethakka

Mulugu: The Telangana State for which people have gallantly fought is being exploited by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members, AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said.

Speaking at a meeting at Karlapalli village under Govindraopet mandal on Wednesday, she said that KCR did nothing for the poor as he failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people in the region. Though several villages in Mulugu district are very close to Godavari river, the people never got benefited from it.

"KCR who promised to resolve the podu issue is yet to focus on it. Double bedroom houses, crop loan waiver at one-go and KG to PG free education etc are some of the assurances that have to be fulfilled by KCR," Seethakka said. She said that KCR who promised a job to each household made a mockery of it. There are 1.92 lakh vacancies in the State service, however, the TRS Government makes no move to fill them, she added.

KCR pushed the surplus State of Telangana into a debt trap, she said, stating that time has come for the people to send TRS Government packing.

She alleged that KCR and his family members are the only beneficiaries after the separate State was formed. KCR is riding on the sacrifices made by the youth, Seethakka said.

Mulugu DCC president Nallela Kumaraswamy, G Rajender Goud, P Ashok, B Ravi Chander, B Bhagawan Reddy, I Venkanna and Dasari Sudhakar were among others present. The leaders claimed that as many as 35 TRS workers of Karlapalli village have joined the Congress party on the day.