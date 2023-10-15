KCR releases manifesto, announces increase in Rythu Bandu, and pensions

The BRS election manifesto was released by Chief Minister KCR at Pragathi Bhavan. During the event, CM KCR highlighted that several schemes were implemented in the previous two elections that were not mentioned in the manifesto.

He specifically mentioned the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which was not included in the manifesto but was successfully implemented.

Stating that BRS government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of minorities, KCR assured of providing opportunities to minorities in various sectors especially upgrading minority junior colleges to degree colleges to enable students from minority communities to pursue higher education and enhance their prospects for a better future.

The BRS chief further announced a new scheme Telangana Annapurna scheme with the aim to ensure that hunger is eradicated in the state. He said rice is provided to children in hostels and anganwadis, but from April and May onwards, every family holding a ration card will receive fully-prepared rice. He said that the scheme will eliminate the suffering caused by hunger and ensure that every household has access to nutritious food.

In a similar fashion to the Rythu Bima scheme, KCR decided to provide insurance coverage to 93 lakh white card holders by paying 100% of the premium. He said that the insurance scheme, called KCR Bima-Dhima, will be implemented through LIC (Life Insurance Corporation). The estimated cost for providing insurance to 93 lakh families ranges from Rs. 3600 to Rs. 4000 per family. "Despite the cost, the party has decided to proceed with this initiative. The implementation of this insurance scheme is expected to commence within four to five months after the government comes to power, with the likelihood of it being effective from June onward," KCR said.

CM KCR emphasized that the TRS government was the first and only government to implement the pension scheme on a large scale, providing pensions to thousands of individuals. The scheme initially started with a pension of Rs. 1,000 in 2016, and as the financial stability of the state improved, the government gradually increased the pension amount.

He said that the government has decided to further increase the pension to Rs. 5,000. However, this increase will not be immediate. Starting from March, the pension will be increased to Rs. 3,000, and it will be raised by Rs. 500 each year, reaching Rs. 5,000 by the end of the fifth year. This incremental approach ensures that the government is not burdened all at once.

Furthermore, the government has also increased the disability pension to Rs. 4,016 and plans to raise it to Rs. 6,000 in a phased manner. The BRS also took a decision to provide gas cylinders for Rs. 400 to eligible women. Under the Saubhagyalakshmi scheme, poor women below the poverty line receive an honorarium of Rs. 3,000.

In the manifesto, the Rythu Bandu was enhanced to Rs. 16,000 and hiked the Aarogyasri limit to Rs. 15 lakh. KCR also said that they would build more 1 lakh double bedroom houses for poor in Hyderabad and announced 119 Gurukulas to the poor from upper caste.



