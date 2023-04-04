KCR remembers Doddi Komaraiah on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that the sacrifices of Doddi Komaraiah would be remembered forever, who the first was martyr during the Telangana Armed Struggle period and sowed the seeds to the aspirations of Telangana self-rule.

CM KCR recollected the sacrifices of Telangana armed struggle hero Komaraiah on his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister said that the spirit of consciousness created by Doddi Komaraiah continued in the second phase Telangana movement as well. He said that all the sections played a part in the fight for Telangana State in a peaceful and democratic way and the spirit of Komaraiah is very much incorporated in expressing their aspirations.

He said that the Telangana government always commemorate the sacrifices of the Telangana Martyrs and striving to fulfill their aspirations. KCR said that the Government was safeguarding the traditional occupations of BCs and moving them forward by extending all kinds of assistance. In this direction, the development and welfare programmes, implemented by the state government have strengthened the rural economy.

The CM said that the Sheep distribution programme taken up for the development of Golla Kurmas contributed to the their economic self reliance and the scheme has become a role model for the country. The Chief Minister also said that it was remarkable that most of the beneficiaries of the schemes implemented by the government are Backward Classes (BCs).

KCR said that the slew of schemes including the construction of Atma Gaurava (self-respect) buildings, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu etc increased the self-esteem and economic respect of the backward communities. The Chief Minister said that with the assistance provided by the state government, the status of BCs in Telangana has improved qualitatively and their progress paved the way for social progress. All sections in Telangana are in the forefront in supporting the country's economic system.

The CM said that the Telangana government was ambitiously constructing 'Amara Jyothi' in memory of Telangana Martyrs, and it will be inaugurated soon. He said that, to mark the sacrifices of Doddi Komaraiah, the state government was officially organising his birth anniversary and death anniversary programmes and paid great homage to the Telangana armed struggle hero.