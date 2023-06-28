Live
KCR remembers PV
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is " Telangana Muddu Bidda ( Beloved son)", who rescued the country during the crisis time.
The Chief Minister remembered the services of former Indian Prime Minister PVNR on his 102nd birth anniversary today (Wednesday, June 28).
CM KCR praised the visionary leader for laying a strong foundation to make India compete with other top countries of the world with his unique administrative skills and unwavering political leadership. The son of Telangana -PV Narsimha Rao is credited for safeguarding the pride of India with slew of reforms , CM said.
The Chief Minister said that it is our responsibility to honour the former PM's services and the government is organizing PVNR's birth anniversary celebrations officially. The CM reiterated that 'Telangana Thivi Mana PV' ( Our PV is Telangana Pride). Eom