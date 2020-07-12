KCR rolls out more steps to shore up farm sector

Hyderabad: After launching Regulated Farming from this Kharif season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken some more measures to strengthen the farming sector. Construction of ultra-modern cold storage, completion of construction of Rythu Vedikas by this Dasara and survey of land records were among the important decisions taken at a high- level meeting on Agriculture conducted by Chief Minister here on Saturday.



The Chief Minister also instructed the officials concerned to ensure that Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefits should reach every farmer in the State without omitting even one eligible farmer. " Information as on date showed that 99.9 per cent farmers have received the cash benefit under Ruthu Bandhu and ensure that each and every eligible farmer till the last one gets the help", he said and instructed the officials to submit a report on how many received the Rythu Bandhu benefit so far. The government will not bother about whatever may be the expenditure, KCR said and added that there is no time limit to extend the help to the farmers.

He also announced that an ultra-modern cold storage at a cost of Rs 25 crore would be constructed to storage the seeds produced by the State Seed development Corporation. He wanted the completion of the works within a year and get it into the use.

Referring to the successful completion of land records survey in Laxmapur Village in Medchal district, the chief minister asked the authorities to emulate the survey model adopted in the village which falls under State Labour Minister Malla Reddy's assembly constituency.

The chief minister asked the Collectors to take initiative to ensure that the Rythu Vedikas are completed by Dasara festival. Once the Rythu Vedikas are completed they will become protective vedikas for farmers," the chief minister expressed hope.