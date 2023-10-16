KCR Sakala Janula Drohi, says TS BJP chief Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, and TS BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Dr K Laxman dubbed the BRS election manifesto as a bunch of lies.

Addressing a joint media conference on Sunday, the BJP leaders said that the BRS manifesto is another attempt to take people for a raid.

Kishan Reddy listed out that BRS failed on delivering in its earlier promises, Dalit CM, three acres for Dalits, unemployment allowance, Pavala Vaddi to women, reopening of closed industries like Nizam's factor, farm loan waiver, free fertilisers to the farmers and a host of others have not been fulfilled by the BRS, he added.

But, the State debt has risen manifold against no increase in wealth. "It is not the best but worst economic policy. It is a dangerous power policy that puts Rs 45,000 crore debt burden on the discoms. Similarly, it is not the best drinking policy but the best liquor drinking policy and the irrigation policy was the best commission irrigation policy, and the best Dalit policy is nothing more than the KCR best corruption family policy," he criticised. He asked CM KCR to give an account of BRS electoral promises for the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, and the 2019 parliament elections.

He further asked what happened to the construction of 24 NIMS-like hospitals in 23 districts. Promises to spend Rs 50,000 crore for Dalits? The SC sub-plan funds have been diverted.

A Mahila Bank, houses and health cards for journalists, and journalists Bhavan, NIR policy, establishing Hyderabad to Warangal industrial corridor, drainage system, internet facility, roads, rejuvenation of Musi, and all these have been forgotten, he pointed out.

The BRS government has opened corporations in the name of Musi, Hussain Sagar, Water, Kaleswaram, and the like to indiscriminately take loans from NABARD and banks to escape from the FRBM.

And, 20 per cent of the State revenue is going to paying interest. The government is so inefficient that it cannot even give job notifications and postpone examinations pushing the unemployed into distress. No one believes the manifesto promising to benefit 90 lakh people.

Dr K Laxman called the manifesto once again proving how the BRS chief is all set to cheat people with his new promises.

He said double bedroom houses, Gruhalakshmi scheme, giving new promises to Divyang people but not implementing the Centres Divyang's Act of 2016, providing Dalit Bandhu only to 162 people in the second phase, scrapping all subsidies in the name of Dalit Bandhu, failure to give 10 per cent reservation and pounds to the STs, BC sub-plan, not issuing new ration cards and no jobs to the family members of Telangana martyrs were all exposes how BRS had failed on its earlier electoral promises, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna also called the BRS election manifesto fooling people with new promises by not implementing the earlier ones.