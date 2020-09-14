KCR Says, New 'Revenue Act'Is The First Step Of Reformation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced in the assembly that it is the first step of reform in the Revenue Act. As he presented the new 'Revenue Bill' in the assembly, he doled out that, the complete 'Revenue' system will be reformed and rule out all the mistakes that were prevailing in the previous act. According to this act, the VRO system is completely ruled out and this becomes the first step of reformation. From now on, the Revenue act will be a combination of a couple of acts instead of being a single one. The discussion about this 'Revenue Bill' was held on the sixth day of TS Assembly sessions on Monday.

He also said, it takes time to reform the entire revenue act and this new will act the first step of reform. According to this act, the Government will only decide the rate of registration. Thus MRO can only open the 'Dharani' site in the process of registering any site or land.

Along with presenting the new Revenue Bill, KCR also gave hope to all Singareni workers by doling out, Government will solve all the problems and also requested PM Narendra Modi to waive off the 'Income Tax' for the Singareni workers. He also mentioned that the Government will follow strict rules when it comes to 'Karunya Niyamakalu'. Thus the jobs will only be given to eligible candidates.