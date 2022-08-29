KCR scripted history in medical education: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has scripted a history in the medical education by launching number of new colleges in Telangana.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Minister said that there was only 5 government medical colleges till the formation of Telangana State. However, during the last eight years, the State government has sanctioned 16 new medical colleges and another 13 colleges are going to be commenced in every district.

"Prior to 2014, in 67 years only 5 Govt medical colleges were setup in #Telangana

In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned & 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per dist," he tweeted.

KTR said that the medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundam and Jagitial were almost completed while Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet & Nalgonda Medical colleges already started functioning. In addition to this, Kothagudem medical college is ready to be inaugurated soon, he said.

In another tweet, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao ridiculed the corruption charges levelled by BJP national president JP Nadda against the TRS government in Telangana,and advised him not to be a hypocrite.

He listed out allegations against the BJP-led government in Karnataka which was slapped with corruption charges by its own party leaders, contractors and even seers.

Sharing the news clippings on social media on Sunday, Rama Rao tweeted that the situation in BJP-ruled Karnataka was shameful. He demanded to know where were the BJP allies CBI and ED who were being termed as 'pocket' agencies of the saffron party and targeting the Opposition parties.