KCR Shot Off strong letter to Modi On GST Dues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday wrote a strong missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to address the concerns raised on the payment of GST dues to the states. The CM took strong exception to the unilateral decisions taken by GST council on the payment of dues and compensation to the states in the crisis time.

KCR said that the centre has violated the provisions of GST compensation act by parking the surpluses in the compensation fund in its consolidated fund instead of parking them in the non lapsable compensation fund in the Public Account. He strongly opposed to the centre suggestion to the states to go for borrowings to meet the financial requirements.

He said that states are in the forefront of fighting Covid and reviving the stalled state economies. States needed more financial resources than the centre in the crisis time.