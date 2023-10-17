KCR to address in Siricilla and Siddipet today

BRS chief and Chief Minister KCR will be visiting Siddipet and Siricilla constituencies as part of their election campaign. The day will begin with public meetings organized by the BRS in Siricilla, followed by CM KCR's participation in meeting in Siddipet.



The BRS party has made extensive arrangements for the meeting, setting up a venue half a kilometer away from the MLA camp office on Siricilla first bypass road.

Siricilla town has been adorned with pink flags, cutouts of CM KCR, and arrangements have been made to accommodate around one lakh people from across the district. Minister KTR and other important leaders have been involved in the arrangements to welcome CM KCR. In Siddipet, preparations have been completed for the Praja Aashirwada Sabha, which will take place on Tuesday at Nagadevata Gudi bypass on the outskirts of Siddipet.

Minister Harish Rao has reviewed the arrangements for the assembly, which includes a venue for 100,000 people. Additionally, around 20,000 bikers will be participating in a rally that will lead to the assembly venue. Flexies of CM KCR and Minister Harish Rao have been placed around the premises.