KCR to appear before SIT in Phone Tapping Case

A significant development has taken place in the phone tapping case, with BRS chief and former Chief Minister KCR scheduled to appear for questioning by the SIT this afternoon. The interrogation will be held at 3 PM at KCR’s residence in Nandi Nagar, Hyderabad.

KCR is expected to leave his Erravalli farmhouse after 9 AM and reach his Nandi Nagar residence before 11 AM. Former minister Harish Rao has been staying in Nandi Nagar since last night, party sources said.