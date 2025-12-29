KCR to attend Assembly today?

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to attend the Assembly on the first day and senior leader T Harish Rao will take on the government in the discussion on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project.

According to sources, the BRS president has decided to attend the Assembly sessions, which are starting from Monday. Chandrashekar Rao reached his Nandinagar residence from his farmhouse on Sunday giving indication of attending the House. However, sources in the party said that KCR will be attending the Assembly on the first day and it is unlikely to participate in the discussions.

When asked about KCR attending the sessions during the chit chat, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao replied, “You will all see tomorrow, KCR will come to the House.”

The party has decided to corner the government on the alleged failures of the Congress government on the implementation of the pre-poll promises. Party’s whip in the Assembly KP Vivekanand said that KCR took up the Palamuru lift irrigation scheme and completed 90 per cent of the work during the last ten years of BRS rule. But the Congress government failed to complete the remaining 10 per cent of the works.

Similarly, he said that they would protest the deaths of students in Gurukul schools, auto drivers, and farmer suicides.

“We will definitely hold the government accountable for the arrogant talk of some ministers and MLAs as if they are in a royal system to provide funds to the Sarpanchas who won from the BRS party,” he said.