KCR to go into huddle with select Oppn leaders in Haryana

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to hold a meeting with anti-BJP and non-Congress party leaders in Haryana on September 25. As part of attending "Samman Diwas" organised by INLD party in Chandigarh, KCR will attend the gathering of all non-BJP party leaders, sources said that several prominent leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee, SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and others will attend the meeting.

Sources said that KCR wanted to use this occasion to explain his national vision to all regional party leaders and seek their support to foray into national politics actively before 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The TRS chief already received support from JD (D) , JD (U) and left parties for his entry into national politics. The leaders said that it would be right occasion for KCR to garner the support of all regional parties and intensify fight against BJP at national level.

However, the TRS leaders expressed doubts over KCR's participation in the meeting if the Congress attend. "KCR considered Congress as main rival party in Telangana. The TRS chief always stayed away from sharing dais with Congress on many occasions".