KCR to inaugurate Palamuru Rangareddy Lift scheme on September 16

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will dedicate the prestigious Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme to the nation on September 16.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will dedicate the prestigious Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme to the nation on September 16. CM KCR will stitch on and start the Narlapur intake pump house to lift water in the reservoir located two km away .
On the occasion, the Chief Minister will perform special puja to river Krishna and also participate in a mammoth public meeting in Mahbubnagar.
KCR instructed the local administration to make arrangements to perform special puja at all temples with river Krishna water by Village Sarpanches and people in old Mahbubnagar on September 17
KCR also said everyone should pay obeisance to Gods for clearing all hurdles to the completion of the lift project by offering special prayers. The new lift scheme will quench the thirst of South Telangana people and also address Irrigation needs.