KCR to inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Center on August 4

Chief Minister KCR will inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Center which is being built by the Telangana Government on August 4. It is known that the Command Control Center is being constructed in Banjara Hills. However, City Police Commissioner CV Anand has released a memo to all the departments associated with this project. He asked to complete all the pending works before the inauguration. He said that the construction of command control center is going on in a historic manner, but the pending works related to logistics, planning and execution should be completed.



CV Anand said in his memo that the inauguration of the command center should be conducted in a grand manner, thereby enhancing the reputation of the Hyderabad City Police.

All the various units of the police department will work on a single platform in the integrated command and control centre. The Command Control Center is popularly called Police Towers with around 9.25 lakh cameras installed across the state will be monitored in this centre.