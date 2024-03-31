Live
Just In
KCR to inspect dried up fields in Nalgonda today
Nalgonda: Former Chief Minister and BRS chief KCR will visit the erstwhile Nalgonda district and inspect dried up agriculture filed on Sunday.
He will reach the district at 8.30 am and leave Erravalli village of Siddipet district by bus and reach Dharavat thanda under Devaruppala mandal of Janagama district at 10.30 am. There, he examine the parched fields and leave from there at 11.30 am and inspect the dried up fields in Tungaturthi mandal, Arvapalli mandal of Suryapet district as well as in Suryapet rural mandal till 1 pm.
After that, at 1.30 am, he will reach Suryapet MLA camp office. After having lunch at 2 o’clock, he will address the media conference at 3 o’clock. He will leave Suryapet MLA camp office at 3.30 pm and reach Nidamanur mandal of Nalgonda district at 4.30 pm.
There, he will inspect the dried up fields and talk to the farmers. After that, he will leave Nidamanur mandal at 6 o’clock and reach Erravalli Farmhouse at 9 o’clock through Nalgonda, Narketpally, Chityala and Bhongir.