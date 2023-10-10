KCR to kickstart poll drive with 8 public meetings from Oct 15

♦ Will start election activity from Oct.15 having a conversation with candidates giving away B-Forms and releasing manifesto

♦ According to party leaders, KCR will be meeting candidates at Telangana Bhavan on October 15 to hand over B-forms. He will also be releasing the manifesto

♦ BRS chief, who is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy, will be filing nominations in the two segments on the same day---November 9

♦ Before filing papers, he will visit Konayapalli Venkateswara Swamy temple in Siddipet constituency and perform a special puja

♦ Party puts off ‘SimhaGarjana’ public meeting scheduled on Oct.16. Sources said the festive season (Dasara) is said to be the reason. The meeting may be rescheduled after Dasara either on Oct 26 or 27

Hyderabad: The BRS Supremo K Chandrashekar Rao has got ready with first week’s action plan for elections where he will be addressing eight public meetings from October 15 to 18. He will start election activity from October 15 having a conversation with candidates giving away B-Forms and announcing the party manifesto.

According to party leaders, KCR will be meeting the candidates at the Telangana Bhavan on October 15 to hand over B-forms to them. He will also be releasing the manifesto. After finishing off the B-form activity, the BRS chief will be embarking on campaign trail in various constituencies in districts.

He will be giving directions to the candidates on what to do during the campaign apart from explaining the election rules. The leaders said he will be handing over lists of beneficiaries and election materials to the candidates.

After meetings with the candidates, KCR will release the manifesto and later head to Husnabad constituency to address a big public meeting at 4 pm. His district schedule includes public meetings in Jangaon and Bhongir segments on October 16. He will attend the public meeting at Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17. The next day Rao will participate in public meetings in Jadcherla constituency at 2 pm and Medchal constituency at 4 pm.

The BRS chief, who is contesting from two constituencies of Gajwel and Kamareddy, will be filing nominations in the two segments on the same day---November 9. Before filing papers, he will visit KonayapalliVenkateswara Swamy temple in Siddipet constituency and perform a special puja.

Later, the CM will file first nomination in Gajwe and then the second at Kamareddy at 2 pm. After filling nominations, he will participate in the Kamareddy public meeting at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the party leadership has put off the ‘SimhaGarjana’ public meeting scheduled on October 16. Sources said the festive season (Dasara) is said to be the reason for the postponement. The meeting may be rescheduled after Dasara either on October 26 or 27.