KCR to launch “CM Breakfast” scheme on Oct 6 in RR dist

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will launch the new "CM Breakfast" scheme to provide nutritious food to all the students studying from elementary to high schools up to 10th standard in Rangareddy district on October 6.

One school will be selected in every Assembly Constituency to kickstart the programme on the same day. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs have been asked to attend the launch of the breakfast scheme for all students studying in government schools.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the School Education department to make necessary arrangements to launch the scheme. Akshaya Patra Foundation will supply breakfast to schools in the Urban areas. Women Self Help Groups have been given the responsibility of supply morning nutritious food in the villages.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed arrangements for Bathukamma festival and the distribution of Bathukamma sarees to women during the festive season. Distribution of sports kits to the youth to promote sports was also discussed in the meeting.

18,000 sports kits which includes T- Shirts and four sports kits will be distributed to the youth. All the officials have been asked to submit progress report in the implementation of breakfast scheme, Bathukamma saree and Sports Kits distribution programme on a daily basis to the government.