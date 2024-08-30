KCR to launch dist tour to target Cong over loan waiver

Hyderabad: After the return of his daughter K Kavitha, the jubilant BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is now raring to go to the people and target the Congress government on the loan waiver.

Party leaders said that KCR will be touring districts and talking to the farmers who could not get the benefit of the loan waiver. This is also seen as an attempt to fill in confidence among the cadre, as the party was currently struggling for existence in Telangana. The BRS, which faced a setback in the Assembly elections, was shattered with the arrest of MLC Kavitha. There was a sense of insecurity among the party cadre, and many have resigned from the party and joined either the Congress or the BJP. Now, with the release of Kavitha, the BRS leaders said that KCR would be focusing on activating the cadre. The return of the party MLC from jail had brought cheers and also filled in confidence among the cadre, said a senior BRS leader. The BRS chief would be holding public meetings at different places and also hold corner meetings in villages, which he had done during the Lok Sabha elections.