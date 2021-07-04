KCR to open Sircilla collectorate today

Sircilla: All is set for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's tour in the district on Sunday. The CM will inaugurate double bedroom houses constructed near Mandapalli of Thangallapally mandal and distribute house pattas to beneficiaries, besides inaugurating an integrated district collectorate, nursing college and modern agriculture market yard.

He will also inaugurate the Institute of Driving and Research Centre established by both, State and the Central governments in about 20 acres of land with an expenditure of Rs 22.82 crore at Mandepalli. It is the first of its kind institute in the State set up to offer training in driving.

The facility is divided into three blocks, classrooms block, administration block and workshop. A modern 3.25-kilometre track with both six and four lane tracks and five vehicles, three driving simulators with 3D screens were among the facilities it has been equipped with.

According to officials, around 400 students could undergo a 30-day driving training and there is a hostel facility for 180 students at the Institute of Driving and Research Centre. Around 1,320 houses were constructed at a cost of Rs 87.37 crore at Mandapalli in an extent of 27 acres with all facilities.

Twelve houses were constructed in each block spreading over 2,200 square foot area. There are open gyms and two parks for children to play games. The complex is surrounded by compound walls and consist of road dividers and footpaths like a gated community.

Mission Bhagiratha water connection is given to each house and power connections are provided through underground cable, informed the officials. The district officials have made all arrangements for the CM's visit in the district.

The local TRS leaders have decorated Sircilla town and other places with buntings and banners welcoming the Chief Minister. The CM will also inaugurate LV Prasad Eye Institute at Sircilla. Meanwhile, a weaver called Yeldhi Hariprasad of Sircilla has readied a unique gift to present to the CM during his visit to the district.

He created a miniature loom power with wood that weighs around 5 kg by toiling for 20 days. "I want to give something special to the CM on behalf of the local weavers. Rs 10,000 was spent in making it and the amount was provided by the local TRS party leader," he told the media persons.