AP powers India’s biggest energy efficiency drive

Vijayawada: In a landmark move that could redefine sustainable housing in India, Andhra Pradesh has plugged into a national energy saving mission and taken the lead in implementing the country’s largest energy efficiency initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday extended full support to the Union government’s call for a nationwide, people-driven movement on energy conservation and renewable energy adoption.

The initiative was formally unveiled at Naidupeta in Tirupati district, marking a significant step in India’s climate action roadmap. With energy supply chains negatively impacted amid global uncertainties due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Chief Minister stressed that energy efficiency is no longer optional but essential for sustainable growth. He called for collective action from all stakeholders to ensure long-term ecological balance and economic stability.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early warnings on climate change, Naidu reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s alignment with national priorities. Highlighting India’s climate commitments, Naidu referred to the Centre’s long-term environmental vision and stressed that ambitious national targets, such as reducing carbon emissions, lowering emission intensity by 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2070, require active public participation. He reiterated that states must translate national goals into grassroots-level action through practical programmes benefiting households.

The State has already adopted the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, aimed at accelerating clean energy transition and promoting energy-efficient systems across sectors.

A key highlight of the programme, formalised on Thursday last, is the tripartite agreement among the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL), Energy Efficiency Services Limited, and the AP SEEDCO (Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation Limited). The Memorandum of Understanding, initially signed during the India Energy Week 2026, was formally exchanged in the presence of the Chief Minister and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy. The programme, unveiled at Naidupeta in Tirupati district, is being described as one of the biggest energy-efficiency interventions ever integrated with affordable housing in the country.

Under this ambitious plan, five lakh PMAY beneficiaries will receive energy-efficient, star-rated appliances in the first phase. Each household will be provided with LED bulbs, LED tube lights, and BLDC (Brushless Direct Current ) ceiling fans, replacing conventional fixtures. This shift will reduce the connected load per household by more than 50 per cent—from 266 watts to 124 watts—leading to substantial energy savings. Annual electricity consumption is projected to drop by over 556 units per household, resulting in savings of around Rs 3,300 annually. Additionally, each household is expected to cut carbon emissions by approximately 456 kg per year, contributing significantly to climate mitigation efforts.

Beyond financial savings, the initiative promises improved indoor comfort, enhanced energy security, and a better quality of life for economically weaker sections. It also offers systemic benefits, including reduced peak demand, improved grid stability, and efficient long-term energy planning for the State.

Naidu reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing permanent housing to all eligible families by 2029, while ensuring these homes are energy-efficient. Officials described the initiative as a transformative step in sustainable development.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit hailed Andhra Pradesh’s efforts, stating that the State has set a national benchmark in scaling up sustainable and energy-efficient housing solutions.