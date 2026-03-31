Record paddy procurement: Minister Nadendla assures MSP support

Nellore: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has said that the coalition government has procured 51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the current agricultural season across the state.

Nadendla Manohar, along with Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, visited the Paddy Purchasing Centre (PPC) at Inamadugu village of Kodavalur mandal on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, he said the previous YSRCP government had procured 29 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, while the coalition government procured 34 lakh metric tonnes in the last agricultural season, which has now increased to 51 lakh metric tonnes in the current season.

The minister stated that, so far, 60,000 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured against a target of 2.50 lakh metric tonnes in Nellore district this year. He disclosed that Rs 160 crore has been credited to 3,000 farmers in the district after procurement.

Alleging that Rs 82 crore was misused in paddy procurement during the YSRCP regime, he urged farmers to sell only to the government to ensure they receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He also accused the previous government of diverting Rs 1,674 crore meant for farmers to other activities, leading to pending dues, and said the current government is gradually clearing arrears.

As part of efforts to ensure MSP, he said the government is planning to establish special paddy drying yards (Dhanyam Kallalu) in every constituency under NREGS funds.

Responding to farmers’ requests to increase the permissible moisture content from 17% to 22%, he assured that orders would be issued soon.

The minister also warned that rice millers would be blacklisted if they fail to provide bank guarantees related to paddy procurement. Party leaders were present.